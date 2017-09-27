Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Reports Signal STX France/Fincantieri Deal Done

Celebrity Edge Keel Laying at STX

Media reports coming out of Europe claim a long-awaited deal to give Fincantieri control of STX France is essentially done.

According to Reuters, under the agreement Fincantieri will take 50 percent of STX France, the French state 34.34 percent, Naval Group 10 percent, STX staff 2 percent and STX local suppliers 3.66 percent.

The French state will then lend 1 percent to Fincantieri, giving it 51 percent of the shipbuilder and thus, complete control.

There is a clause for the French state to take back their 1 percent if certain conditions are not meant.

There is another initiative underway to study a merger into the French Naval Group, which would make Fincantieri a naval building powerhouse.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide