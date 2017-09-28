Coast Guard Foundation Honors Kruse at Pacific Northwest Awards

During the Coast Guard Foundation’s Pacific Northwest Awards in Seattle Sept. 13, 2017, Stein Kruse, Group Chief Executive Officer Holland America Group and Carnival U.K., was recognized for his commitment to the organization, according to a released statement.

The event was held at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center, and those attending were invited to tour a Coast Guard vessel and watch a live rescue demonstration following the ceremony

"“Thank you to the Coast Guard Foundation for this humbling recognition,” said Kruse. “The men and women of the United States Coast Guard faithfully serve our country, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with an organization that makes sure those who take care of us are taken care of in the most deserving way.”

Kruse, a member of the Coast Guard Foundation Board of Trustees for 15 years, was honored alongside Steve Scalzo, a 30-year member of the Board of the Coast Guard Foundation. Kruse has been a leading force behind the growth and success of the Pacific Northwest Awards, which has raised more than $2.5 million for Coast Guard Foundation programs.

“We are grateful for Stein's steadfast support of the Coast Guard Foundation," said Susan Ludwig, president. "His leadership and commitment make a real difference for Coast Guard members and their families here in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the country."