Adventure of the Seas Tapped for Aid Calls

Royal Caribbean International today announced the Sept. 30 sailing of the Adventure of the Seas, scheduled to depart from San Juan, has been cancelled.

The Miami-based cruise line is instead utilizing the ship for evacuation and humanitarian efforts, according to a statement.

The ship will arrive on Wednesday, September 27 and will operate humanitarian calls in San Juan, St. Thomas and St. Croix to aid in the evacuation and donate critical supplies to each destination.

The ship will bring evacuees to Ft. Lauderdale before returning to San Juan on October 6 to prepare for the October 7 cruise.