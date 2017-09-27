MSC Makes Changes to Caribbean Itineraries

MSC Cruises announced updated Caribbean itineraries following recent hurricane damage to a number of destinations.

"MSC Cruises remains committed to the Caribbean as a destination, with the continued operation of four ships over the next months, and the introduction of a fifth ship, MSC Seaside, from December," the company said.

MSC also noted it has been working closely with officials, governments and other entities in the affected areas of the Caribbean in order to make an appropriate assessment about both existing destinations and those being introduced.

The MSC Divina has had her itineraries changed for departures on Sept. 30, Oct. 14 and Oct. 26 and will now sail from Miami with an updated schedule, including calls in Montego Bay, George Town, Costa Maya and Nassau, with two days at sea. Calls in San Juan and St. Maarten have been dropped.

Also, starting with the itinerary departing from Miami on November 11, on seven-night Eastern Caribbean itineraries, MSC Divina will now call in Antigua instead of St. Maarten.

Heading into 2018, there are a number of other adjustments on the Divina.

Departing January 3, 2018: the ship will call in Aruba and Curcao, replacing Tortola and St. Kitts.

Departing January 25, 2018: San Juan will replace St. Maarten.

Departing February 15, 2018: the ship will call at San Juan, Bridgetown and Pointe-a-Pitre instead of St. Maarten, Tortola and Antigua.

For the MSC Fantasia, a call at La Romana replaces a stop in Tortola, and a call in St. Kitts replaces Dominica, with a sea day replacing St. Maarten.

On her Eastern Caribbean itineraries departing from Miami, MSC Seaside will now call in Antigua in place of St. Maarten.