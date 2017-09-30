HK Cruise and Yacht Industry Group Educates on Cruise Careers

The Hong Kong Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (HKCYIA) is hosting free talks for tourism and hospitality students at 166 secondary schools this coming winter season.

The talks are designed to enable students to acquire a broad knowledge and understanding of the global cruise industry, thereby encouraging them to pursue their careers in the fast-growing cruise sector, the group said.

Kara Yeung, Executive Director of HKCYIA, said: “The cruise markets in Europe and the United States are relatively mature, while the Hong Kong market is still an emerging one. The HKCYIA is dedicated to advancing the long-term development of the Hong Kong cruise industry through promoting youth employment in the cruise industry.”

The seminars last around three hours each, and are hosted by industry professionals.

"These talks will provide students with extensive knowledge of the cruise industry, enabling them to explore the different pathways for further advancements in the sector," the association said.

The sessions will be held at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.