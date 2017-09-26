Dream Cruises Partners with Alipay for Onboard Payments

Dream Cruises has partnered with Alipay to launch the full suite of mobile payment options at sea, giving guests greater convenience by allowing them the options of spot payment, self-checkout and auto-debit with Alipay or AlipayHK, the newly launched Hong Kong version of Alipay which supports transactions in HKD, the company said.

The partnership builds on Dream Cruises’ commitment to innovation and Genting Cruise Lines’ long-term partnership with Alipay which dates back to 2015 when Star Cruises became the first cruise line to accept Alipay spot payment onboard its fleet.

The solution was rolled out on Sept. 24, allowing guests aboard the Genting Dream to use their Alipay and AlipayHK to settle cabin charges at any time during their trip or automatically self-checkout by pre-authorizing the amount chargeable to their Alipay wallets. Guests can also use their Alipay wallets when they shop and dine onboard. The mobile check-out solution will also be introduced on the World Dream in November.

“As Asia’s first luxury cruise line, we are constantly looking for innovative solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of our guests,” said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “Access to funds and a frictionless payment experience is paramount for our travelling guests, especially in today’s technology-driven, mobile-first environment. We are delighted to progress our long-standing partnership with Alipay by launching the full range of Alipay mobile payment options on Genting Dream; where our guests from the dual-homeports of Hong Kong and Guangzhou will enjoy the unparalleled convenience of instant checkout with Alipay wallets.”

Carl Su, Vice President of Ant Financial said, “As the first cruise line company to support Alipay, Genting Cruise Lines has been an important partner for Alipay in the continued pursuit of customer experience excellence. We are excited to provide a seamless and comprehensive payment experience for guests onboard Genting Dream. Starting from 24 September, Alipay and AlipayHK users have the freedom to choose from a full-range of convenient payment options best-suited to their needs. Guests can travel worry-free and have an even more memorable cruise vacation. That is the common goal for Alipay and its partners.”