Carnival Launches Streaming Travel Channel

Carnival Corporation today announced it is launching OceanView – the first over the top (OTT) digital streaming channel from a travel provider for completely free access on land and at sea.

Original shows from Carnival Corporation's OceanView channel are now available on major digital streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

OceanView will also debut on more than half of the company's 103 cruise ships. OceanView content also will be available in late October on the company's Ocean.com website.

OceanView features more than 100 episodes produced by Carnival Corporation. The lineup includes the company's four original series that have been broadcast on network and cable TV over the past year, as well as two new direct-to-digital streaming original series, "GO" and "Local Eyes."

OceanView also will showcase video collections from the corporation's cruise brands, with viewers able to check out christening ceremonies as well as the fascinating process of ship design and construction, elaborate culinary creations from world-renown chefs and ever-evolving, pushing-the-envelope ship attractions.

"One of the great things about our cruise vacations is that we connect people, places and cultures around the world through extraordinary experiences on state-of-the-art ships to more than 760 global destinations – and over the past year we have been bringing that unique experience to life through original storytelling that breaks perceptions by showcasing why cruise holidays are the fastest-growing segment of the vacation sector," said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. "Our original programming is already a big hit on network and cable TV. And now, with the launch of OceanView, we are excited about making our authentic experiences accessible to people around the world through digital media. Our ultimate goal is to continue generating broad awareness of cruising as a great vacation and exceptional value, and to inspire consumers to consider cruising as a vacation option."