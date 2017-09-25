Carnival Lands Supplies for Barbuda Relief

Carnival Cruise Line’s Fascination has returned to the port of St. John’s, fulfilling a commitment made to Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Asot Michael, to bring hurricane relief to Antigua’s sister-island Barbuda, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Irma.

With Antigua’s cruise berth’s open, the port was added as one of the Carnival Fascination’s ports of calls, following itinerary adjustments made by the cruise line after the hurricane.

The Carnival Fascination arrived on Friday September 22, with numerous supplies for distribution to Barbuda residents relocated to Antigua.

Gustavo Antorcha, EVP Guest Shipboard Operations, Carnival Cruise Line said: “The operation from Carnival Fascination has been completed and we thank the ship team, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and our agent, Brysons Shipping for supporting this important effort.

“Carnival Cruise Line appreciates the long-standing relationship with the people of Antigua-Barbuda and the opportunity to support Carnival Corp and Government's efforts to bring relief as well as aid to those impacted by recent storms,” said Antorcha.

In expressing his thanks for the relief supplies, Antigua and Barbuda’s Tourism Minister, The Honourable Asot Michael said: “The humanitarian efforts by Carnival Cruise Lines shows our tourism partner’s commitment to our Caribbean destinations, not only as a business partner, but as a stakeholder with a vested interest in the development of the Caribbean and specifically to our twin-island state and the rebuild of Barbuda.

“Your confidence in Antigua and Barbuda as a port of call, and your return to our shores with passengers and crew, increases the tangible support for our main industry of tourism which is a driver for economic growth and sustainable development in Antigua and Barbuda.”