Cruise Industry News 101

Adriana Evacuating U.S. Citizens from Dominica

Adriana in Dominica

Another cruise ship is participating in humanitarian aid missions in the Caribbean following recent hurricane destruction as the MV Adriana has been drafted into action.

The 1971-built ship is being used to evacuate American medical students out of Dominica.

The ship usually sails a variety of itineraries out of Trinidad, with the lead agent being Carvalho’s Cruise Services.

The ship is moving hundreds of students, according to Charles Carvalho Sr. of Carvalho's Agencies, and bringing them to St. Lucia, where they are boarding flights back to the U.S.

Photos from Dominica: 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/17842-adriana-evacuating-u-s-citizens-from-dominica.html#sigProId3d5efd5e42

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide