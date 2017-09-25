Adriana Evacuating U.S. Citizens from Dominica

Another cruise ship is participating in humanitarian aid missions in the Caribbean following recent hurricane destruction as the MV Adriana has been drafted into action.

The 1971-built ship is being used to evacuate American medical students out of Dominica.

The ship usually sails a variety of itineraries out of Trinidad, with the lead agent being Carvalho’s Cruise Services.

The ship is moving hundreds of students, according to Charles Carvalho Sr. of Carvalho's Agencies, and bringing them to St. Lucia, where they are boarding flights back to the U.S.

Photos from Dominica: