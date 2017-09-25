Genting Organizes 2nd Charity Voyage on Genting Dream

Genting Hong Kong helped organized the second Charity Voyage onboard the Genting Dream with the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals’ (TWGHs).

Between Sept .22 and 24, more than 100 patrons and 19 students together with parents traveled on the ship for weekend of fun on the high seas.

As part of this initiative, a donation of HKD300,000 was also made to TWGH’s Student All-rounded Development Fund to support its education services, the company said.

“I would like to thank all the patrons for their support of the TWGH’s Charity Voyage on board Genting Dream. This is a very significant charity project of which Dream Cruises is extremely proud to be associated with," said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. "As our parent company, Genting Hong Kong, expands its business in Asia, it is equally important that we also expand our support for the communities in which we operate. It is very fitting that Dream Cruises is hosting this charity voyage as we are committed to helping the youth of Hong Kong to fulfil their dreams of continuing their education for a better future.“

Kazaf Tam, Chairman of the organizing committee for TWGHs Charity Voyage on Dream Cruises, remarked that the organization was delighted to be holding its Charity Voyage on the Genting Dream again following on the success of the first cruise in January 2017.

Tam added: “On behalf of TWGH, I would like to thank Genting Hong Kong for its generous donation to our Student All-rounded Development Fund and to Dream Cruises for co-organizing this event. Nearly 20 students were sponsored by our patrons to cruise together with their parents onboard Genting Dream to help expand their horizons and to encourage them to work hard for their dreams.”

TWGHs and Dream Cruises arranged special activities for the patrons, students and their parents onboard, including a “Patron’s Luncheon”, Summer Team Challenge and a festive foam party at the ZOUK Beach Club.