Photos: Bar Harbor

It was a busy time in Bar Harbor this week with Royal Caribbean calling on Wednesday and Celebrity Cruises on Thursday as the land-based vacation season there is also getting underway.
It was a busy time in Bar Harbor this week with Royal Caribbean calling on Wednesday and Celebrity Cruises on Thursday as the land-based vacation season there is also getting underway.
Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.
105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.
In This Edition:
Itinerary Planning
Luxury Market
Caribbean
Food + Beverage
Executive Profiles
Expedition
Drydocks