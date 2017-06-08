Magellan To Homeport In Acapulco For 2018 Winter



Acapulco has announced it will homeport the 1,400-passenger Magellan of Cruise and Maritime Voyages, starting in the winter of 2018. The roundtrip cruise will depart from Acapulco and make stops in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Manzanillo, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas.

The start date has not yet been set or the number of cruises that will be offered. It is assumed that the cruise line and the port are talking about the winter of 2018-2019, because the Magellan has already published itineraries through October 2018.

Cruise and Maritime executives also announced that the first stage in the company’s plan for expansion will focus on this route on the Mexican Pacific, while a second stage will include the Panama Canal and the Mexican Caribbean.

Acapulco has confirmed 28 cruise calls for 2017, up from 18 last year. According to tourism officials, the increase in cruise arrivals will positively impact the local economy, with a projected growth in international tourism.