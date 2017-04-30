Disney Wonder Transits New Canal Locks

The Disney Wonder transited the Panama Canal April 29 as the first passenger vessel to go through the canal's new set of locks.

The 2,713-passenger Wonder was refurbished in late 2016, extending her length to 984 feet. Headlining the ship's enhancements are new spaces for children – including areas themed to the Marvel Universe and Disney’s Frozen – a “jazzy” restaurant inspired by Disney's Princess and the Frog, and an authentic neighborhood English pub with nods to classic Disney films.

The Panama Canal transit is part of a 14-night voyage from Port Canaveral to San Diego, where the ship will sail cruises to Baja, before a summer season from Vancouver to Alaska.