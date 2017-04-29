HNA Group Buys Into Dufry

HNA Group Buys Into Dufry


Dufry AG has announced that it has been notified by the China-based HNA Group that it has exceeded the threshold of 15 percent shareholdings due to an agreement with third parties to purchase 16.79 percent of the shares of Dufry AG. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions.

In related news, Grupo Pullmantur signed Dufry earlier this month  to operate retail shops aboard their four vessels until 2022.

Based in Switzerland, Dufry operates more than 2,200 shops in airports, seaports, railways stations, downtown tourist areas and aboard cruise ships in more than 60 countries.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 101
Cruise Industry News Annual Report