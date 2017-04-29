HNA Group Buys Into Dufry



Dufry AG has announced that it has been notified by the China-based HNA Group that it has exceeded the threshold of 15 percent shareholdings due to an agreement with third parties to purchase 16.79 percent of the shares of Dufry AG. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions.

In related news, Grupo Pullmantur signed Dufry earlier this month to operate retail shops aboard their four vessels until 2022.

Based in Switzerland, Dufry operates more than 2,200 shops in airports, seaports, railways stations, downtown tourist areas and aboard cruise ships in more than 60 countries.