Stockholm Expects Record Season

Stockholm is expecting a record 650,000 cruise passengers this season, up 30 percent from last year, according to Stockholms Hamnar.

The first of 270 calls are scheduled for April 30 with the National Geographic Orion.

Thomas Andersson, CEO of Visit Stockholm, estimates that cruise passengers will spend around 63 million euro and play a major for the tourism industry for the entire Stockholm region.

Of the 270 calls, 75 will be turnarounds with ships beginning or ending their cruise in the Swedish capitol, and with passengers tending to spend a day and night ashore before or after their cruise.

New callers this year include the Norwegian Getaway, the MSC Fantasia and the Saga Sapphire.

Last year Stockholm reported 490,000 passengers on 230 calls and had 57 turnarounds, compared to 530,000 passengers, 247 calls and 53 turnarounds in 2015, 467,000 passengers, 264 calls and 42 turnarounds in 2014, and 478,000 passengers, 278 calls and 47 turnarounds in 2013.

Among the few ports in the Baltic that can accept waste, Stockholm accepts black and grey water deposits from cruise ships.