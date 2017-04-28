Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Trimline and P&O Australia Team Up On Pacific Dawn

P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Dawn is now back in service after a multi-million pounds refurbishment which was completed last month.

With a team of over 100 trades people, marine interior specialist Trimline spent 12 days aboard in drydock in Singapore transforming many of the ship’s public areas, including The Dome, The Orient Bar, Pool Café, Charlie’s Bar, Reception, Spa, Ocean Bar, Techno Store, Decks 5, 6 and 7 Atriums and Deck 7 Promenade Bar.

According to Trimline, the ship now celebrates modern Australia and not only features the new look and feel which has been popular on P&Os latest ships, Pacific Aria and Pacific Eden, she also provides a taste of what’s to come on P&Os next ship Pacific Explorer, which Trimline will start transforming in May.

Michael Oliver, Trimline’s co chairman remarked: “Communication was key to the success of this project. We ensured the client was aware of progress at every stage and the Trimline team called on their previous experiences throughout the project to ensure we met the schedule. We now look forward to working with P&O Australia again in May when we transform Pacific Explorer also in Singapore.”

 

