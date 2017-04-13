Pacific Dawn Returns to Airlie Beach

Queensland tourism is back in business after Cyclone Debbie as P&O Cruises’ Pacific Dawn has today become the first cruise ship to return to Airlie Beach.

Queenslander Ann Sherry, Executive Chairman of Carnival Australia, which operates P&O Cruises, said Pacific Dawn’s return to Airlie Beach, along with two other calls later this month, was a sign that Queensland had bounced back in the most emphatic fashion, in a prepared statement.

Sherry said it was fitting that the Brisbane-based Pacific Dawn was the first cruise ship to return after Airlie Beach authorities and tourism leaders signaled the gateway to the Whitsundays was again ready to welcome cruise visitors.

“Cyclone Debbie did its best but you can’t knock Queensland down for long and these communities have been quick to get back on their feet,” Sherry said.