Royal Caribbean Cruises Declares Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share payable on January 5, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2016.

Royal Caribbean Cruises owns and operates three global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. The company also own a 50 percent joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises and a 49% interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and have a minority interest in smaller regional brands.

Together, these brands operate a combined total of 49 ships with an additional thirteen on order. 

 

 

