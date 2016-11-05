Royal Caribbean: Largest Ships Meet At Sea

Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis-class ships, the Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and the new Harmony of the Seas, have greeted each other at sea for the first and possibly only time. The three record-breaking sisters came together to celebrate the U.S. arrival of the Harmony on the eve of the ship’s debut in her new permanent homeport of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The Oasis and Allure are 225,282 tons and can accommodate 5,400 passengers (double occupancy) and a maximum of 6,296 passengers. The newest and youngest of the three ships, the Harmony, has officially claimed the title of the world’s largest cruise ship, beating her sisters by a foot in length and nearly 1,700 gross registered tons.