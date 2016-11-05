Carnival Christens Vista and Celebrates Military in New York

Carnival Cruise Line held an overnight gala event today in New York featuring a concert for Operation Homefront military families by the Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year and seven-time GRAMMY award-winning country music super star Carrie Underwood.

The event also included the ship’s official naming ceremony with Miss USA Deshauna Barber – the first woman serving in the U.S. military to hold the title -- presiding over the ceremonies as godmother and releasing the ceremonial bottle of champagne that smashed over the hull of the massive 133,500-ton ship. In addition to the concert, the festivities included overnight accommodations, meals, activities and entertainment for hundreds of military families.

The festivities represent the culmination of Honor.Family.Fun., Carnival’s year-long celebration to support Operation Homefront and help the organization fulfill its mission of building strong, stable, and secure military families.

”Carnival Cruise Line carries more active and retired military personnel and I couldn’t think of a better way to introduce this spectacular vessel than by honoring and celebrating the sacrifices of our Armed Forces personnel,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Deshauna is the ideal candidate to serve as Carnival Vista’s godmother, embodying the spirit of commitment and sacrifice of those who protect our freedoms each and every day.”

Underwood performed an hour-long set for hundreds of military personnel and their families, many of whom were given the chance of a lifetime to meet the artist during various meet and greet opportunities during stops along her Storyteller Tour, and were invited to attend the festivities aboard the Vista.