Lindblad Reports Q3

Lindblad Expedition Holdings has reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.16 per share, on revenues of $70.8 million for the third quarter ended Sept.30, 2016, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.10 per share, on revenues of $58.6 million for the same quarter last year.

The increase was largely attributed to the contribution from Natural Habitat, which was acquired in May of 2016.

Lindblad cruise and tour revenues were $56.2 million for the third quarter, down slightly from $58.6 million last year, while Natural Habitat contributed $14.6 million.

The company stated that cruise and tour revenues were down due to a decrease in ticket revenues attributed to higher rates and a change in itineraries leading to a decrease in guest nights.

The average cruise and tour revenue per guest night was $1,272.68 this year, compared to $1,214.96 last year. The ships carried 5,632 guests in the third quarter for an occupancy rate of 90.8 percent.

Net revenue per day per passenger was $1,110.28.

For the nine-month period, Lindblad reported net income of $13.5 million, or $0.30 per share, on revenues of $186.2 million this year, compared to net income of $20.1 million, or $0.45 per share, on revenues of $163.5 million last year.