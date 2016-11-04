Cruise Industry News 101

Lindblad Reports Q3

Lindblad Expedition Holdings has reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.16 per share, on revenues of $70.8 million for the third quarter ended Sept.30, 2016, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.10 per share, on revenues of $58.6 million for the same quarter last year.

The increase was largely attributed to the contribution from Natural Habitat, which was acquired in May of 2016.

Lindblad cruise and tour revenues were $56.2 million for the third quarter, down slightly from $58.6 million last year, while Natural Habitat contributed $14.6 million.

The company stated that cruise and tour revenues were down due to a decrease in ticket revenues attributed to higher rates and a change in itineraries leading to a decrease in guest nights.

The average cruise and tour revenue per guest night was $1,272.68 this year, compared to $1,214.96 last year. The ships carried 5,632 guests in the third quarter for an occupancy rate of 90.8 percent.

Net revenue per day per passenger was $1,110.28.

For the nine-month period, Lindblad reported net income of $13.5 million, or $0.30 per share, on revenues of $186.2 million this year, compared to net income of $20.1 million, or $0.45 per share, on revenues of $163.5 million last year.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 101
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report