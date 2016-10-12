Rivertrace Names Motor Services Hugo Stamp U.S. Agent and Distributor

Rivertrace Engineering has announced the appointment of Motor Services Hugo Stamp (MSHS) as a U.S. based agent and distributor, further improving its ability to offer service via a global network of agents.

This year, Rivertrace has added six new agents and distributors in the U.S., the Philippines, France and Malaysia.

According to a company statement, MSHS was chosen as they are able to sell and support the full suite of Rivertrace products and not just individual items as the previous offering was limited to. This creates an opportunity for Rivertrace to increase its exposure in the cruise market, the company said.

MSHS which is located in Ft. Lauderdale, specializes in the repair and maintenance of marine and stationary diesel engines, turbochargers and auxiliary equipment.

Rivertrace said that the appointment ensures that existing and future clients can benefit from MSHS’s 30 years’ experience in providing turnkey solutions for the maritime and stationary power industries.