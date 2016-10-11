Azamara Appoints Bert Hernandez COO

Azamara Club Cruises has announced the appointment of Bert Hernandez to Chief Operating Officer effective October 31, 2016.

This is a newly created position for the brand, and Hernandez will play an important role as the line continues to grow and evolve, according to a company statement.

Hernandez has spent the last three years serving as vice president of planning, strategy and deployment for Royal Caribbean Cruises and prior to that, four years as vice president of revenue management for Celebrity Cruises.

“Azamara Club Cruises is thrilled to have Bert Hernandez join our dedicated team,” said Larry Pimentel, president and CEO. “It’s an exciting time for the brand and Bert brings expertise and knowledge that will be extremely beneficial as we look ahead. Our destination immersion programming is unmatched and we continue to bring unique experiences to our guests because of our talented teams.”