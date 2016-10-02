American Samoa: Two Ships on the Same Day in Pago Pago

Pago Pago Harbor will be busy come Friday Oct. 14 when two ships will call on the same day.

According to the American Samoa Visitors Bureau, first up will be Holland America Line’s Noordam, making her second visit to American Samoa this year. Expected to be carrying 2,366 passengers and 820 crew, the Noordam will arrive at 8.00 am and depart at 6.00 pm. She is on a 19-night voyage from Honolulu to Sydney.

The next ship to call will be Costa Cruises' Luminosa, which is also making her second visit this year. Carrying 2,712 passengers and 1,050 crew she will arrive at noon and will also leave at 6.00 pm. The Luminosa is on a 99-night voyage from Savona, Italy.

This is the third time in six years Pago Pago has hosted two ships in one day.

Both ships are arriving from Honolulu, which is a five-day sail away, and as is normally the case with ships arriving directly from Honolulu, nearly all passengers are expected to disembark, following all the sea days.

The Noordam will then head for Suva, Fiji and the Luminosa for Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

The third ship to visit in October will be Holland America’s Amsterdam on Oct. 18, arriving at 8.00 am from Fanning Island, Kiribati and departing for Apia, Samoa at 6.00 pm. The ship will carry 1,656 passengers and 647 crew and is on a 52-night cruise from Vancouve around the Pacific Islands before heading to San Diego.

In related news, Avis is offering special car rental rates for cruise passengers calling in American Samoa. Rates start from $80 per day, including collision damage waiver, unlimited mileage and administration fee. All rental cars can be collected at the port on arrival by visiting the Avis staff at the tour desk in the American Samoa Visitors Bureau information marquee. To get the special rates, cars should be booked in advance.