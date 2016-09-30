QM2 Welcomes Canines

The Queen Mary 2 gave a royal welcome today to what it called Boston’s top Instagram dogs, Nacho and Bear, in the new kennel area on the recently refurbished ship at the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal.

Cunard’s flagship sailed into Boston to debut its significant refit said to cost in the range of $132 million. The work includes new contemporary interior designs and guest experiences, many of which take their design inspiration from the original Queen Mary, which debuted into service 80 years ago.

As the only passenger vessel to carry dogs and cats, the QM2 has expanded its kennel service during the renovation, adding 12 new kennels for a total of 24. In addition, the ship extended the kennel area, adding an owner’s lounge, new pet playground, and expanded the outdoor area to accommodate an historic British lamp post and American fire hydrant so canines from both sides of the pond feel at home. A full-time Kennel Master takes care of daily pet responsibilities including feeding, walking and cuddling the pets onboard.

Cunard’s pet-friendly policy is said to date back 176 years to the maiden voyage of the Britannia in 1840 when the ship sailed with a cow to provide fresh milk for passengers. Famous canines such as Rin-Tin-Tin, Elizabeth Taylor’s pampered pups and the Duke of Windsor’s dogs traveled on Cunard.