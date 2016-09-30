Costa Names Interior Designers for New Ships

Costa Crociere has selected four design firms to create the interior spaces of the two new 180,000-ton ships that are scheduled to be delivered in 2019 and 2021, naming Jeffrey Beers International, Dordoni Architetti, Partner Ship Design and the Rockwell Group.

Costa said that the layout for the ships will reflect comments and suggestions from guests and will include more efficient use of the ships’ spaces, while creating an enhanced onboard experience.

“We are fortunate to bring together such distinguished professionals for our next-generation ship,” said Neil Palomba, president of Costa. “Italy’s finest concept represents the roots and the identity of Costa Cruises. It deals with the best things that our country has to offer: passion, quality, hospitality and, of course, style. We think that we are able to create an unparalleled mix of different experiences mostly coming from an unconventional approach to ship design. I am confident that our designers will be able to create a unique style for our new ships that will help us offer our guests unforgettable and pleasant holiday experiences.”

As creative director, designer Adam D. Tihany will oversee the development of the design and the branding of the new ships.

AWK, a sister company of Partner Ship, will serve as coordinating architect, working closely with the Meyer Turku Shipyard and the design teams. Partner Ship will head the design of two restaurants and several bars including the new “I Bacari” bar as well as passenger sun decks and pool areas.

Jeffrey Beers will create the casino and multiple restaurants, bars, and lounges. Each venue will uniquely celebrate Italian art, culture, and craftsmanship.

The new layout and interiors of all the ships’ cabins, as well as the corridors and the staircases, will be developed by Dordoni Architetti, which will give each of these elements a unique touch of novel, innovative, and sophisticated Italian design, according to Costa. The firm will also lead the design of the gym and the Japanese restaurant.

The Rockwell Group will create designs for several areas. The firm’s contribution to the project include a three-story atrium that will feature a café, bars and a performance space; several restaurants and bars; a theater and nightclub; beach club and pool; a shorex office and gallery; and kids and teens areas.

The new Costa ships will be the first in the cruise industry (together with the two new ships previously announced for Aida Cruises, and with the three new ships recently commissioned by Carnival Cruise Line – two ships - and P&O Cruises – one ship) to be powered at sea by LNG. Each will exceed 180,000 tons, offering more than 2,600 passenger cabins for a total of 6,600 passengers onboard.