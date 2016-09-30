Fincantieri Delivers Frigate to Italian Navy

Fincantieri has delivered the frigate Alpino at its Muggiano (La Spezia) shipyard. It is the fifth vessel of the FREMM program - Multi Mission European Frigates - commissioned to Fincantieri within the international Italian-French program, coordinated by OCCAR (the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation). Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (51% Fincantieri and 49% Finmeccanica) is the prime contractor for Italy in the FREMM program, which includes the construction of 10 units, all already ordered.

The Alpino is the fifth FREMM unit built by Fincantieri and delivered to the Italian Navy including the combat system, the fourth with the ASW - Anti Submarine Warfare configuration, that is, silent navigation speed for submarine hunting.

The vessel is 144 meters long, with a displacement at full load of approximately 6,700 tons, and is designed to reach a maximum speed of 27 knots, while providing accommodations for 200 crew.