Fathom Adds Three New Shore Excursions in Cuba

Fathom has added three new shore excursions to its week-long cruises to Cuba. The new excursions follow Fathom’s recent announcement that it is adding two new sailing dates to Cuba on Oct. 9 and Nov. 6.

These new excursions include: A walking tour the footsteps of one of the country’s most famed former residents by visiting Earnest Hemingway’s home, watering holes and hangouts, including the small village that inspired The Old Man and the Sea, his Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning book. The excursion includes lunch and refreshments. The per-person price is $59.

A tour outside Havana to explore the countryside and small communities. The tour includes lunch at one of Las Terrazas’ locally sourced restaurants and refreshments throughout the day. The per-person price is $69.

And a tour promising participants to experience a combination of revolution, rum, religion and salsa in Santiago de Cuba. The tour includes visits to Cuban hero Jose Marti’s grave and home of Cuba’s patron saint during Fathom’s off-the-beaten-path excursion into the Sierra Maestra mountain range along the island’s eastern side. The per-person price is $69.

The cruise line said that all of its sponsored activities are designed with comfort and entertainment in mind and every detail is handled so travelers can make the most of their time in the country.

Cuba travelers aboard the Adonia have a total of almost four full days on-shore in Havana, Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba.

“We want the Fathom Cuban experience to be unlike anything travelers have ever before encountered, so we created unique and exciting adventures to take travelers up close and personal into the heart of three very distinct Cuban cities – Havana, Santiago de Cuba and Cienfuegos,” said Tara Russell, president.

She said that on-shore tours also provide ample time for travelers to explore sites on their own, as well as stops along the way to dine on authentic Cuban cuisine or sip rum and coffee with the locals.

Travelers interested in heading off on their own also have the option of self-certifying with approved People to People activities. These may include a spin around Havana in a mint-condition classic American car, according to Fathom, or sampling a variety of richly-flavored Cuban rum, grooving along to lively Cuban rhythms at a tropical Cabaret, or enjoying an authentic Cuban meal in one of Cuba’s many distinctive restaurants.

Prices for seven-day itineraries to Cuba in 2016 start at $1,599 per person. In 2017, starting prices will be $1,699, excluding Cuban visas, taxes, fees and port expenses, and include all meals on the ship and lunch while in the three ports, onboard experiences and on-the-ground activities. Prices will vary by season.