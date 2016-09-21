South Korea Set for Major Presence at China Cruise Shipping

In the right geographic location as a glut of cruise ship capacity moves into the Chinese market, South Korean ports will be out in force at this week's annual China Cruise Shipping conference and trade show.

A large South Korea delegation will join the event, also hosting a so-called destination promotion on Sept. 24 to promote cruise tourism and tourism. Nine South Korean government agencies will be represented.

The country is set to launch a new cruise destination development program to promote building cruise traffic among ports such as Incheon, Busan, the Gangwon Province, and Lishui. Incheon will open a new terminal in February 2017, with two mega-ship berths.

Gangwon Province has two cruise ports: Sokcho and Donghae. The Province will host the 2018 winter Olympics.