Crystal AirCruises Unveils Design Details for Jet

Crystal Cruises has unveiled further design details of it first aircraft, a Boeing 777-200LR, as part of the company’s Crystal AirCruises experience.

To lunch service in fall 2017, Crystal AirCruises will transport 84 guests to what it calls some of the world’s most exotic and remote locales in first class accommodations on 14-, 21- and 28-day itineraries.

The privately owned Boeing 777-200LR is currently being transformed to meet Crystal’s standards of customization, and will boast plush, fully reclining seats, social spaces, large flat-screen TVs, butler and concierge services and Michelin Star-inspired cuisine, according to a prepared statement.

“Crystal AirCruises is not just a thrilling new venture, but a groundbreaking development in the luxury travel industry,” says Edie Rodriguez, CEO and president. “Even the savviest travelers and guests who have sailed on our award-winning ocean cruises many times will relish brand new opportunities to explore places impossible to reach by water, all with Crystal’s signature personalized service and the highest standard of luxury at every point of travel.”

According to Crystal, its plane is larger and newer than any private jet travel option, appointed with features more commonly found in luxury suites. The seats fully recline to lie-flat beds, measuring 73.5 inches long, for maximum personal space and ergonomic comfort, while the expansive social lounge has a stand-up bar, two divans and four dining tables with dedicated seating for six guests. Cuisine will be prepared by a dedicated executive chef in galleys and paired with a premium wine list.

Guests will also enjoy creature comforts and conveniences including Bose Noise Cancelling headphones, Apple iPads, complimentary global WiFi, 24-inch interactive TVs with on-demand programming and music library, individual USB ports and power outlets, and a live cockpit-to-ground listening channel. There will also be custom blankets, lumbar and pillows, plush duvets and mattress toppers – as well as spacious lavatories with amenities.