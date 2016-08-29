Cruise Industry News 101

Wartsila and Gasum Cooperation Aims At Developing LNG Markets

Wartsila and Finland-based Gasum have signed a joint cooperation agreement aimed at developing the use, distribution, and service solutions for natural gas in marine and onshore applications.

Wartsila will provide the gas value chain technology know-how, while Gasum has the expertise in distributing and selling natural gas and biogas. The development work regarding liquefied natural gas (LNG) for marine applications will also utilize the expertise of Gasum subsidiary Skangas, the leading LNG player in the Nordic market.

According to a prepared statement, the project will be divided into work streams, covering areas such as Smart Power Generation, LNG and liquefied biogas (LBG), gas as a marine fuel, operations and maintenance, and biogas. The work will focus on increasing sales through business development cooperation, and building an LNG infrastructure in places where gas is currently not available. The companies will share know-how, contacts, marketing, and business development activities. They will also work together to develop cost-effective and efficient operation and maintenance activities. The development of liquefied biogas (LBG) markets is another objective of the cooperation.

By improving the availability of LNG, the companies aim to serve the present and future needs of both the shipping sector and industrial clients currently outside the natural gas grids. At the same time, LNG utilization also allows for the use of LBG without additional investment since the same infrastructure can be used for both.

 
 

 

