MV Werften Signs Design Agreements

MV Werften signed a letter of intent with the Finnish engineering company Foreship in Stralsund today. The agreement includes parts of the basic design, as well as design, purchasing and production assistance of the Crystal Cruises’ Endeavor class expedition vessels. The 20,000-ton cruise ships will be built at the Stralsund facility, with production starting late 2017 and deliveries from spring 2019.

Being about 160 metres long and 23 metres wide, MV Werften described the Endeavor class as the world’s largest and most spacious expedition vessels. They are designed to operate in Arctic and Antarctic regions, as well as in the tropical waters, when travelling between the poles. They can accommodate up to 200 passengers in 100 suites and the same amount of crew.

Additionally, on Aug. 18, the owner’s architect agreements for the Endeavor project were signed in Wismar by Crystal Cruises, including Tillberg Design, AD Associates and Kudos Dsign, as well as with Tillberg Design, SMC and Kudos Dsign on the Global class-cruise ships for Star Cruises. The 201,000-ton Global Class will be over 340 meters long and 45 meters wide. Steel cutting for the first vessel is expected to begin in late 2017 and delivery is scheduled for 2020.

The order book of MV Werften totals 10 cruise vessels for deliveries over the next five years.

(Photo: The Endeavor expedition vessel)