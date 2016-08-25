Cruise Industry News 101

Viking Grace Marks 1,000 LNG Bunkerings

The LNG-fueled Baltic cruise ferry, the Viking Grace, delivered in January 2013, has marked her 1,000th bunkering operation with AGA Gas AB.

The bunkering is done by vessel, the Seagas, which was specially built for ship-to-ship refuelling.

The Seagas supplies the Viking Grace with about 60 tons of LNG while the vessel is docked in the morning at Stadsgården in central Stockholm. The Seagas is said to be the first vessel of its kind in the world and is classed according to the same regulations as for ocean-going LNG tankers.

The 57,000-ton Viking Grace can accommodate 2,800 passengers in addition to having space for ro-ro cargo and cars.

 

April 22, 2018
