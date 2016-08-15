Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Port Tampa Bay Receives Anti-Terrorism Certification

Port Tampa Bay has received C-TPAT (Customs Trade Partnership against Terrorism) certification, through a program of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency.

According to a statement from the port, C-TPAT is a voluntary public-private sector partnership program that underscores the importance of a strong working relationship between bodies such as Port Tampa Bay and the U.S. CBP – essentially, the more cohesive the relationship, the higher the level of cargo security will be for the port and its partners regarding supply chain security. C-TPAT certification means that the port authority has demonstrated a strong commitment to supply chain security and maintains ongoing collaboration with its many public and private partners port-wide, as well as law enforcement and Customs operations at the port.

In addition to its newest designation as C-TPAT certified, Port Tampa Bay was deemed the first “StormReady” port in the country by the National Weather Service.

“As one of the largest and most active ports in the country, with a very diverse array of companies and cargo interests in our footprint, being honored with C-TPAT certification is a huge thing for all of us and a testament to our outstanding port community,” said Paul Anderson, port president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “We take our security, safety and anti-terrorism initiatives very seriously and approach all related issues in a highly collaborative way, involving our customers, tenants, the trucking community and more, and with the support of all our partners we will continue to build on this success and strengthen our port.”

 

