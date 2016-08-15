Booking Portal Dreamlines Secures Further Funding For Growth

Claming to be Europe’s biggest online booking portal for cruises, Dreamlines has announced 14 million euro in additional funding from its investors – Hasso Plattner Ventures, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Dimaventures, Truventuro, Target Global and Altpoint – to consolidate its market position in Germany and to its support international expansion.

Commenting on the current round of financing, Christian Saller, general partner at Holtzbrinck Ventures, said: “The new investment will enable Dreamlines to further consolidate its position as the uncontested market leader in Germany and gain a greater market share here, while also securing continued global growth."

Dreamlines, which launched in 2012, operates in seven markets around the world, giving it a broader global base than all other rivals. In Europe, Dreamlines is the biggest online booking portal for cruises, according to a company statement.

Dreamlines employs more than 350 people in Germany, Australia, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia and Brazil.

The portfolio consists of over 30,000 cruises operated by more than 100 cruise lines, which, it said, represents practically all the cruises presently available on the market.

“Think global, act local: with this philosophy we will continuously strengthen our position in existing markets, and are confident that we will open up new markets for our services”, said Managing Director Felix Schneider. Dreamlines recently announced a partnership with Aeroflot to provide cruises to the airline’s customers. The company is also extending its package business.