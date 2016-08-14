Seattle Ready to Improve Access to Pier 66 Bell Street Terminal

The Port of Seattle has completed an environmental analysis of its plans to improve the east portion Alaskan Way right-of-way, in the area of the Pier 66 Bell Street Cruise Terminal.

The proposed street improvements include the construction of an approximately 9-foot-wide vehicle pullout in the existing sidewalk space on the east side of Alaskan Way adjacent to the Bell Street pedestrian bridge over Alaskan Way and extending north. This pullout would be reserved for staging/use by cruise vessel provisioning and supply trucks during periods of seasonal cruise vessel operations. The pullout area would be available for general parking during non-cruise days.

The plan also calls for removing up to approximately 660 linear feet of existing unused, former trolley tracks, trolley rail crossties, and other trolley-related installations. The cleared area would be incorporated in the proposed right-of-way improvements, including resurfacing and 360 linear feet of 10-foot-wide pedestrian/bicycle pathway, adding a 6-foot-high safety fence separating the relocated pedestrian/bicycle pathway from the adjacent main rail line corridor.

An existing crosswalk will be relocated from the north side of the Bell Street Pedestrian Sky Bridge to the south side of the bridge. As a result of this relocation, the proposed right-of-way improvements will infill existing crosswalk curb ramps on each side of the street and construct two new pedestrian curb ramps at the new crosswalk.

Other actions include trimming of lower tree branches for up to fifteen (15) trees on the east side of Alaskan Way between existing sidewalk and the trolley track in the project area. New landscaping is planned for the area between the new security fence and the relocated multi-use path.

The project site is located within the right-of-way of Alaskan Way, between Bell Street and Wall Street.

The Port of Seattle has determined that this will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. As such, an environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under the provisions of the Washington State Environmental Policy Act. This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information that is available upon request.