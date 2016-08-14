GE Lower Life Cycle Cost and Enclosure Weight of LM2500 Gas Turbine

GE Marine Solutions has announced that the LM2500 gas turbine Module Modernization Program (MMP) is now underway with General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and the United States Navy. The MMP will inject updated technology into the gas turbine module system and reduce enclosure weight by approximately 50 percent.

“For the MMP, the infusion of new technologies will improve the manufacturing and maintainability of the LM2500 marine module, all the while reducing module weight, noise, radiated heat – and most importantly – life cycle costs,” said GE’s Brien Bolsinger, vice president, general manager, Evendale, Ohio. “The new marine module will meet global naval requirements, including Mil 901D shock. Once available in 2018, this lightweight design can easily be applied to LM2500 family gas turbines used by other international navies,” he added.

The U.S. Navy is GE’s largest marine gas turbine customer with over 350 LM2500 engines in operation across multiple programs including DDG-51 ARLEIGH BURKE, LCS-2 INDEPENDENCE and LHA-6 AMERICA class ships. Products developed under the MMP will be introduced to the U.S. Navy’s DDG-51 program starting with Flight III.

The MMP focuses on composite initiatives including the enclosure, inlet barrier wall and inlet screen.

The MMP also targets gas turbine and package sensors to improve condition monitoring and manufacturability. For instance, all bolted joints between the walls and roof panels will be eliminated in the composite enclosure to improve noise attenuation and simplify assembly. The composite enclosure will feature improved entry points via the addition of an access panel to the inlet plenum, enlarged rear access panels and improved top access hatch design (see diagram below). These enhancements promise to significantly reduce the weight of the door and the hatch and will improve ingress/egress, especially in the nose-down orientation on board ship.