LR Statutory Alert: Maritime Labor Convention Inspections

Lloyd’s Register has issued a statutory alert regarding the Paris MOU on Port State Control that will launch a concentrated inspection campaign (CIC) on the Maritime Labor Convention, 2006 (MLC 2006). The CIC will run from 1 September, 2016, to 30 November, 2016.

The purpose of the campaign is to verify that the minimum standards for working and living conditions have been implemented on board ship. This will be achieved through detailed checking of the ship’s procedures and the measures in place for compliance with MLC 2006 during regular port state control inspections.

Port state control officers (PSCOs) will ensure that the required certificates and documentation are present, particularly those relevant to the seafarers. In addition, PSCOs will verify records of inspections of accommodation, food and catering and whether a safety committee has been established (where required).

If a deficiency is found, actions by the port state may vary from recording a deficiency and instructing the master to rectify it within a certain period of time, to detention of the ship until serious deficiencies have been rectified. Any detention will be published in the Paris MOU’s monthly detentions lists.

Approximately 4,500 inspections are expected to be carried out during the CIC.