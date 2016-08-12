Port of New Orleans CEO to Receive Eugene J. Schreiber Award

The World Trade Center of New Orleans has announced this year’s recipient of the Eugene J. Schreiber Award as Gary LaGrange, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans. LaGrange will be presented with the award at the annual Louisiana International Trade Gala on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 at the National WWII Museum.

"Throughout his career, Gary has shown exemplary leadership and commitment to the growth of our ports and maritime industry. Louisiana’s international business community has benefited greatly from his efforts at the federal, state, and regional level,” said Dominik Knoll, CEO of World Trade Center of New Orleans. “Gary is more than deserving of this recognition and we are honored to present him with this award."

LaGrange, who announced recently that he will retire in 2017, has served as the president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans since 2001, where he has overseen record expansion at the port while overcoming tremendous adversity, according to a prepared statement. During LaGrange’s tenure, the Port of New Orleans has become the number one port for logistics in the United States. The Port has seen the investment of $500 million in infrastructure, including opening many new critical terminals. And he will be leaving on a high note as port revenues have reached record growth for the fourth straight year, while passing the half-million container mark for the first time and surpassing 1 million cruise passengers for the second straight year.

In addition, LaGrange is said to have led the Port of New Orleans through the unprecedented aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, managing to start operations again a mere two weeks later.

LaGrange currently serves on the Board and Executive Committee of the Waterways Council, Inc. and National Waterways Conference, of which he is a past president. He is on the Board of the Gulf Ports Association of the Americas and serves on the Executive Committee of the Transportation Research Board. He also serves on the Board and Transportation Committee of the World Trade Center of New Orleans. Among his many accolades, LaGrange was named to the International Maritime Association Hall of Fame at the United Nations in New York and the National Rivers Hall of Fame in Iowa. He is the past chairman of the American Association of Port Authorities and serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Advisory Council on Trade and Transportation. Mr. LaGrange was also recently appointed to the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee.

The Eugene J. Schreiber Award was established in memory of the late Eugene “Gene” Schreiber, who served the World Trade Center and Louisiana community for over 30 years. The Schreiber Award honors an individual who demonstrates exceptional knowledge and leadership in promoting international trade policy for the benefit of the State of Louisiana. Previous recipients of the Schreiber Award include former Senator Mary Landrieu, Congressman Charles Boustany, Jr. MD, and the Hon. James Coleman, Jr. CBE.