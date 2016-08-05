Fathom Announces Partnership with Airbnb

Fathom has announced a partnership for a so-called "give and get" opportunity for new Airbnb hosts in the U.S. Beginning today, people who sign up to become a new host with Airbnb will receive a $250 credit for a Fathom cruise to the Dominican Republic or Cuba.

"We love that Airbnb offers a marketplace of unforgettable experiences curated by their host community all over the world," said Tara Russell, president of Fathom and global impact lead for Carnival Corporation. "In many ways, we share that same passion and deliver new memories. Today's consumers want to have unique, immersive experiences, and I'm excited that we can now creatively make this possible even further through this natural partnership."

Today, new Airbnb hosts - who become Fathom travelers - have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact while gaining deep insight into the everyday lives, rich culture and history of both local Dominican and Cuban communities, according to Russell. “No matter what cruise travelers choose, Airbnb provides the perfect home, apartment or private room for those who want to live like a Miami local before or after a Fathom cruise to the Dominican Republic or Cuba,” the cruise line said in a prepared statement.

Founded in August of 2008 and based in San Francisco, California, Airbnb is a community marketplace for people to list and book unique accommodations around the world — online or from a mobile phone or tablet. Whether an apartment for a night, a castle for a week, or a villa for a month, Airbnb promises to connects people to unique travel experiences, at any price point, in more than 34,000 cities and 191 countries.