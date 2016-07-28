Carnival Offers First Summertime Beer-B-Que

Carnival Cruise Line hosted its first-ever Summertime Beer-B-Que featuring barbecue from the new Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse – a new seagoing eatery developed by Carnival and Food Network star Guy Fieri - and samples of craft beers from across the country.

Fieri was on hand at 620 Loft and Garden in New York to serve up samples like Championship Pork Butt and Blue Ribbon Chicken, along with sides including Mac Daddy Mac n’ Cheese and Scratch-Made Cole Slaw. Draft beers from U.S. breweries, including Concrete Beach, Coney Island Brewing Co., Cigar City, Heavy Seas, Sierra Nevada, as well as Carnival’s own ThirstyFrog Red, served as accompaniment.

The event, emceed by Carnival Cruise Director Malcolm Burn, also included a panel discussion and Q&A with Fieri and Carnival’s VP of Beverage Operations Eddie Allen.

The open-air, free-of-charge Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Bar-B-Que debuted on Carnival Magic earlier this year and will be featured on the new Carnival Vista which arrives in New York in November then launches year-round service from Miami later that month. The venue – which features an actual wood smoker, a rarity on cruise ships - will also be featured on the Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream next year.

Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Bar-B-Que builds upon the chef’s longstanding partnership with Carnival. Guy’s Burger Joints – complimentary poolside venues offering hand-crafted burgers, fresh-cut fries and various toppings – are currently featured on more than half the Carnival fleet serving upwards of 100,000 burgers a week, said to make them the most popular burgers at sea.

(Photo: Guy Fieri, center, with Eddie Allen (vp of beverage ops) on his left, and Malcolm Burn, cruise director, on his right.