TUI Cruises Reduces Fuel and Water Consumption

TUI Cruises has announced that it reduced its fuel consumption by 14.1 percent per passenger day in 2015 over 2014. The cruise line said this was achieved by optimizing itineraries, slower sailing speeds and more energy-efficient technologies installed on Mein Schiff 3 and 4.

TUI also said that it reduced CO2 emissions by nearly 25 percent year-over-year, SOx by more than 24 percent and NOx by almost 20 percent.

The company’s newbuilds are equipped with scrubbers and SCR systems and operate in closed mode in the Baltic, thus not releasing any of the wastewater from the exhaust cleaning process into the sea. Instead, it is deposited ashore, according to a prepared statement.

In 2015, onboard water consumption was reduced fleetwide by 2.4 percent from the year before, thanks to what TUI called its water management system.

In addition, for every so-called green shore excursion booked, 5 euro were set aside amounting to 190,000 euro by year’s end that were donated to German Pottwale e.V and Secore Stiftung (protection of sperm whales and coral reefs).

The goal for 2016 is reduce fleetwide fuel consumption by another 2 percent, CO2 by 5 percent, and onboard water consumption by an additional 2 percent per passenger day.