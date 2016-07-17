Mein Schiff 5 Christened

TUI Cruises’ new Mein Schiff 5 was christened Friday, July 15, by Godmother Lena Meyer-Landrut, a 25-year old German singer and songwriter.

A number of German celebrities also attended the event which was watched by thousands shoreside, according to TUI.

Built by Meyer Turku, the 99,000-ton, 2,500-passenger Mein Schiff 5, which cost an estimated $625 million to build, follows two sister ships, Mein Schiff 3 and 4, and TUI Cruises has three more ships on order for deliveries in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Mein Schiff 5 will spend the summer sailing in the Baltic and to Norway before repositioning to the Caribbean for the winter season.