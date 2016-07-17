Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Mein Schiff 5 Christened

Mein Schiff 5 Christened

TUI Cruises’ new Mein Schiff 5 was christened Friday, July 15, by Godmother Lena Meyer-Landrut, a 25-year old German singer and songwriter.

A number of German celebrities also attended the event which was watched by thousands shoreside, according to TUI.

Built by Meyer Turku, the 99,000-ton, 2,500-passenger Mein Schiff 5, which cost an estimated $625 million to build, follows two sister ships, Mein Schiff 3 and 4, and TUI Cruises has three more ships on order for deliveries in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Mein Schiff 5 will spend the summer sailing in the Baltic and to Norway before repositioning to the Caribbean for the winter season.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report