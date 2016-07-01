Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Richard Vogel To Head Up Pullmantur and CDF

Richard Vogel has been named president and CEO of the Pullmantur Group, Pullmantur Cruises and Croisieres de France. Vogel most recently served nine years as CEO of TUI Cruises and before that was with AIDA Cruises.

“(Richard) Vogel brings a keen strategic vision that is necessary for the continued growth and pursuit of excellence for the Pullmantur Group,” commented Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, part owner of the Spanish/French group.

Vogel said he was impressed by the deep knowledge the cruise brands have of the Spanish and French markets and their commitment to serve their passengers.

Since he left TUI in 2014, Vogel has worked as a consultant and is also a non-executive director for Saga Cruises.

Vogel succeeds Jorge Vilches, who has decided to leave the group after Royal Caribbean sold 51 percent of Pullmantur to the Springwater Capital Group.

 

