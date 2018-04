The Harmony of the Seas is launching summer service from Barcelona this week, sailing first a five-night itinerary calling at Civitavecchia and Naples.

The ship’s summer season will consist of seven-night Western Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona and Civitavecchia to Palma de Mallorca, Marseilles, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples.

The Harmony repositions to the U.S. in November, where she will make Port Everglades her permanent homeport.