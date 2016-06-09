VIKAND Named Medical Consultants For Peace Boat

The global maritime medical services provider VIKAND announced today that they have been appointed by Maritime Holdings Group as medical consultants to Peace Boat’s current ship Ocean Dream.

“We are excited to work with Peace Boat, especially since they offer a unique and very different experience at sea,” said Peter Hult, CEO at VIKAND. The global voyages of Peace Boat incorporate peace education programs, humanitarian aid work and cross cultural exchanges.

Peace Boat is a Japanese non-governmental organization established in 1983, currently chartering the Ocean Dream as a passenger ship.

The Maritime Holdings Group Inc. in Hollywood, Florida has been managing the operations at the Ocean Dream since 2012. Ocean Dream is operated and staffed by over 350 officers and crew. Voyages usually sail with between 800-1,000 participants.

“The Peace Boat ship becomes a floating peace village, encouraging a sense of community and enabling direct dialogue between those onboard and in the ports that we visit,” commented Rachel Armstrong-Yoshioka, from the executive board of Peace Boat. Peace Boat’s 91st Global Voyage departed from Yokohama, Japan on April 12th and will return to Japan on July 27th after 107 days around the world.