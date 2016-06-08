AIDA Celebrates 20 Years

AIDA Cruises is celebrating its 20th anniversary since launching service June 7, 1996. The first ship, the AIDAcara, was christened by former first lady Christiane Herzog in Rostock, Germany.

From the very beginning, AIDA said it has stood for “innovation and product diversity like no other company in the industry.” And that this will continue. Under the name “AIDA Selection,” the cruise line is promising new vacation experiences on cruises with the AIDAcara, AIDAvita, and AIDAaura.

These cruises will take unusual routes to new regions and offer extended stays in port. Onboard, passengers will enjoy a personal atmosphere and the individual charm of the small AIDA ship class.

The cruises will also offer an onboard program that reflects the cultures of the regions and culinary offerings with regional specialties and cooking courses.

The first AIDA Selection cruises will be taking place on the AIDAcara starting Feb. 11, 2017, under the title “Winter in the High North.” The voyages begin in Hamburg and sail to Northern Norway.

Starting in the summer of 2017, all the sailings of the AIDAcara, AIDAvita, and AIDAaura will be AIDA Selection cruises. During the premiere season, according to AIDA, there will be some special extras, including a voyage to Iceland and Greenland by the AIDAcara. The ship will call at Ilulissat and Nuuk on the west coast of Greenland, and in Qaqortoq on the southern coast. Passing through Prince Christian Sound, it will then visit Reykjavik in Iceland, along with Akureyri and Seydisfjördur. Another highlight in the program is the AIDAvita’s voyages to Norway, all the way up to the North Cape and to Lofoten in the summer of 2017.

AIDA guests will also have a say in selecting future itineraries and ports. Detailed information and further cruises will be presented soon in a dedicated brochure and in the cruise line’s general brochure in the fall of 2016.

Today, over 23,000 guests aboard 11 AIDA ships are celebrating the company’s anniversary. Highlights are awaiting on the anniversary voyage of the AIDAcara. In addition to a big gala, celebrities are joining, including AIDAluna godmother Franziska Knuppe, singer and entertainer Terrél Woodbury, and AIDA Live Beats club stars DJ Jamie Loca, Guru da Beat, and Jay Smith.

An “AIDA Fan Campaign”is being launched at the same time throughout Germany. True fans present themselves as brand ambassadors and share their personal stories about why they feel that AIDA is the most beautiful way to vacation, according to AIDA.