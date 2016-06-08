Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Crystal Names Veteran Airline Exec. To Lead Its Air and AirCruises

Crystal Cruises has named Marc Cavaliere, long time air industry executive, as senior vice president of the company’s aviation ventures. Effective July 1, Cavaliere will oversee all operations, sales and marketing efforts for the luxury air travel sector which features a 12-seat Bombardier Global Express XRS jet and an 88-seat Boeing 777-200LR that will fly 14- and 28- day around-the-world itineraries.

Bringing with him a 36-year career, Cavaliere has acted in several executive roles – most recently as executive vice president for the Americas for South African Airways. He has led global teams in commercial strategy development, sales and marketing, international operations, global alliances, distribution, tour operations, e-commerce and government affairs with various esteemed airlines including Pan Am, Spirit Airlines and American Airlines.

Cavaliere will lead Crystal Luxury Air and Crystal AirCruises from the company’s Miami branch office. He resides in South Florida with his wife and son.

 

