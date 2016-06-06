Carnival Cruise Line Enters Partnership with Travelsavers and NEST

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that it has entered into a new partnership with Travelsavers, an international marketing organization with 2,500 independently owned, full-service travel agencies in more than 35 countries around the world, and NEST (Network of Entrepreneurs Selling Travel), claimed to be the industry’s first and only marketing group exclusively for home-based travel agents.

As part of the agreement, travel partners belonging to Travelsavers and NEST will receive specialized training from Carnival, tailored marketing support, custom benefits in the line’s travel agent rewards program, enhanced commissions and dedicated support from Carnival’s sales team. Nicole Mazza, Travelsavers and NEST’S Chief Marketing Officer, will also join Carnival’s Executive Forum group, which supports the line in developing key trade strategies.