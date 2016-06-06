New Heads of the Martinique Tourism Authority To Focus on Cruise

The Martinique Promotion Bureau has announced that after major elections last December, the administrative status of Martinique has been changed, from a Regional and a General Council chaired respectively by Serge Letchimy and Josette Manin, to a new political system, a Territorial Authority lead by the Executive President, Alfred Marie-Jeane.

As a result, Karine Mousseau, member of the new assembly has been named to head the Martinique Tourism Authority. She succeeds Karine Roy-Camille who had held the island’s tourism for the past five years (2010-2015).

Mousseau is a graduate from Panthéon Sorbonne in Paris, a teacher of economics and social sciences. A city hall councilor of the town of Le François, and a mother. Passionate about economics, Mousseau is a staunch advocate of sustainable development, as well as the sustainable restructuring of the hospitality industry in Martinique.

Her objective is to develop various sectors of the tourism, in particular the cruise and the leisure industry.

Most recently, Joelle Desir has been named as the new general director of the Martinique Tourism Authority, succeeding Patrice Bensalem. This new nomination marks the first time that a women holds this position in Martinique.

Graduated from EGC Martinique (school of management and commerce), Desir has managed her family hotel restaurant La Riviera in Le François, a town on the Atlantic side of the island. Thanks to this experience, Desir has experience dealing with the operation, marketing, and development of a tourist facility, giving her a strong and direct experience in the sector.

Previously, she acquired a regional and national experience in positions of responsibility, groups such as Bernard Hayot, Boulanger, Pinault-Printemps-Redoute, and lastly, Desir served as director of oerations of the restoration branch of Parfaite Group involving the management of a team of over 100 employees in multiple sites.

Mousseau and Desir are now the new heads of the Martinique Tourism Authority, defending the interests of the Island and pursuing achievements accomplished particularly with the new non-stop air service from the U.S. and Canada, as well as the advancement of the cruise sector. The new commissioner and general director will also be particularly involved into the development of Martinique’s tourist products and the improvement of the quality of services.